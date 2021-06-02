2,362 Shares in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,650,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

