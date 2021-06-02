258,000 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 258,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,451,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.12% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN opened at $175.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $179.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.