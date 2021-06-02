$3.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.88. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AMG. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

AMG traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $176.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

