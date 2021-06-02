$324.73 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report sales of $324.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.16 million to $326.30 million. National Instruments posted sales of $301.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

NATI traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,715. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after buying an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in National Instruments by 10,276.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 942,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,396,000 after buying an additional 933,021 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in National Instruments by 3,058.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after buying an additional 907,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

