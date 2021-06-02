32,855 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 833,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,522 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.04. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.63.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.45 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.