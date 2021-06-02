$333.60 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $333.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.20 million. Welbilt posted sales of $206.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

WBT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. 2,794,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,193. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 225.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

