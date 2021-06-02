36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 71.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.29%.

KRKR stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.