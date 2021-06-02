36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 58.29% and a negative net margin of 71.66%.

KRKR opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

