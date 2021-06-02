$384.17 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report sales of $384.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $401.80 million and the lowest is $367.30 million. NOW posted sales of $370.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 526,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,741. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.10.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

