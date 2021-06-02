$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to announce sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $359.79 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.45. The company has a market capitalization of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

