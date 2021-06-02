$4.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.73 and the highest is $5.82. Biogen reported earnings of $10.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $21.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $20.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $27.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $268.17. 24,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,030. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

