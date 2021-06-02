$475.03 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post sales of $475.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.74 million to $489.23 million. Gentex reported sales of $229.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32. Gentex has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

