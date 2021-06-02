4,895 Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 41,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 331,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

FFIN stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.