49,650 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Truist boosted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $5,105,677.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,288 shares of company stock valued at $43,612,308 in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

