52,063 Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at $893,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSEY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,744. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.04.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

