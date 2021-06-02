$614.08 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report $614.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $507.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.43 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $482.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.20. 2,073,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

