$632.82 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post $632.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.10 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $525.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLT traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.35. 8,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,278. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

