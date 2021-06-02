6,533 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after buying an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,739,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 412,654 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Axos Financial stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.