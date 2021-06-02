$7.66 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post sales of $7.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.91 billion and the lowest is $7.52 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $30.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $34.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 149,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,274. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -884.50 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 321,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,917,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

