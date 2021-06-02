7,200 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,959 shares of company stock valued at $585,113. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNL opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.27 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

