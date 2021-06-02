$777.37 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce $777.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.10 million. ResMed posted sales of $770.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,870. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.56. 469,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a twelve month low of $156.57 and a twelve month high of $224.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

