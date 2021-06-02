7,777 Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after buying an additional 1,002,994 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,501,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.25.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,377,587 shares of company stock valued at $137,653,173. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

