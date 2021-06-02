$8.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report $8.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.33 billion and the lowest is $7.69 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.77 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.53 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $160.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.52. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

