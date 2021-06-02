$836.40 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $836.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $850.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 84,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

