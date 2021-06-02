875 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 158.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 69.6% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.51 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $176.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

