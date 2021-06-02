886 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.