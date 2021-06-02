$9.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post $9.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $5.26 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.02 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,604 shares in the company, valued at $657,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $414,800. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.56. 25,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -10.42. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

