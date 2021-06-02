908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Up 32.4% in May

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the April 29th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.85. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASS. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.