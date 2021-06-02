AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,242.70

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,242.70 ($29.30) and traded as low as GBX 2,111 ($27.58). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,150 ($28.09), with a volume of 8,747 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,184.80. The firm has a market cap of £497.23 million and a PE ratio of 166.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other AB Dynamics news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total value of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

