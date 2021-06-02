Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.04. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,966,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.39.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

