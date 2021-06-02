AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.51. The company had a trading volume of 140,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

