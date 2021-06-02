Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. This marked the company’s return to profits after reporting a loss in the prior quarter. It also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis, reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels. Earnings growth was aided by robust digital sales momentum, gross margin expansion and tight expense control. Sales gained from strong digital momentum and the reopening of stores across all regions, except for Western Europe. Moreover, the company resumed its share repurchase program in the quarter. However, it expects higher operating expense in Q2 owing to the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020, higher fulfillment costs, and elevated marketing, payroll and digital spending.”

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.14.

NYSE:ANF opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.