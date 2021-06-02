Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (LON:ASEI) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.20

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (LON:ASEI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ASEI opened at GBX 374.68 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.68. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £181.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

Get Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust alerts:

In other Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust news, insider Caroline Hitch purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £10,121 ($13,223.15).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.