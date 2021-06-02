Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $109,000.

AOD opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

