Accel Wealth Management Buys 897 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 157,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

BYM stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

