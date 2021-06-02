Accel Wealth Management Has $180,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $614.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

