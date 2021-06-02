Accel Wealth Management Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

