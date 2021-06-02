Accel Wealth Management Invests $32,000 in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth $488,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at about $341,000.

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69.

