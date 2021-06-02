ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.28

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and traded as high as $28.95. ACNB shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 28,884 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $251.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACNB by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACNB by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ACNB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

