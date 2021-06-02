Actinium Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,790.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $26,790.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000911 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,599,600 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.