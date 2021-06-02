Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,785,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,856 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $910,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,285,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,589,000 after acquiring an additional 182,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. 63,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,916. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

