AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Down to $32.75

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $32.01. AdvanSix shares last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 671 shares.
ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $914.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
