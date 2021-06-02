AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Down to $32.75

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $32.01. AdvanSix shares last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 671 shares.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $914.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

