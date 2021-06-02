Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,410 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 46.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,326,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

