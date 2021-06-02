Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

