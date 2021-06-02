Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

