Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.23. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

