AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

AER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of AER opened at $60.11 on Monday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in AerCap by 5,632.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AerCap by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in AerCap by 9,338.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,994,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

