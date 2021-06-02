Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.49. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.