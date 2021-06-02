Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on ARGKF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ARGKF opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03. Aggreko has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

