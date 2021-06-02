Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.13.

APD stock opened at $302.54 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

